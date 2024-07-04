Actor Bruce Willis is said to have lost his speech, His wife implies this due to the frontotemporal dementia that he suffers from and was diagnosed with in February 2023, which is why he disappeared from public life and remains that way today.

Emma Heiming, wife of Bruce Willis, through her social networks announces a campaign that aims to raise awareness about the disease that the famous actor suffers from and implies that he has lost his speech.

Emma Heiming, wife of Bruce Willissays on Instagram: “I can only imagine what Bruce would say: ‘I hope you remember to hydrate. ’ I support him. Stay strong and safe! I am so proud of you.”

Emma Heiming with her husband actor Bruce Willis. Instagram photo

These words from the wife of Bruce Willisan actor in films such as ‘Die Hard’, generates all kinds of doubts and comments, including that he would no longer be able to utter a word due to his illness.

Bruce Willis remains at home under the care of his wife and children, also Demi Moore, who is his ex-wife and has an excellent relationship with the actor’s current wife, also his friends, among them Glenn Gordon Caron, who is a screenwriter.

In a conversation with the New York Post, Glenn Gordon Caron mentions that he constantly goes to visit Bruce Willis“I try to go visit him every month, but I’m not always that good. Bruce loved life and he just loved waking up every morning and trying to live life to the fullest.”

Walter Bruce Willis is the full name of the famous 69-year-old actor, known worldwide for his performance in dozens of films, including ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Sin City’, ‘Twelve Monkeys’, ‘The Fifth Element’, ‘Armageddon’ and ‘The Sixth Sense’.