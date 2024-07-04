Actor Bruce Willis is said to have lost his speech, His wife implies this due to the frontotemporal dementia that he suffers from and was diagnosed with in February 2023, which is why he disappeared from public life and remains that way today.
Emma Heiming, wife of Bruce Willis, through her social networks announces a campaign that aims to raise awareness about the disease that the famous actor suffers from and implies that he has lost his speech.
{{title}}
{{/main}}
Emma Heiming, wife of Bruce Willissays on Instagram: “I can only imagine what Bruce would say: ‘I hope you remember to hydrate. ’ I support him. Stay strong and safe! I am so proud of you.”
These words from the wife of Bruce Willisan actor in films such as ‘Die Hard’, generates all kinds of doubts and comments, including that he would no longer be able to utter a word due to his illness.
Bruce Willis remains at home under the care of his wife and children, also Demi Moore, who is his ex-wife and has an excellent relationship with the actor’s current wife, also his friends, among them Glenn Gordon Caron, who is a screenwriter.
In a conversation with the New York Post, Glenn Gordon Caron mentions that he constantly goes to visit Bruce Willis“I try to go visit him every month, but I’m not always that good. Bruce loved life and he just loved waking up every morning and trying to live life to the fullest.”
Walter Bruce Willis is the full name of the famous 69-year-old actor, known worldwide for his performance in dozens of films, including ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Sin City’, ‘Twelve Monkeys’, ‘The Fifth Element’, ‘Armageddon’ and ‘The Sixth Sense’.
I studied Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. My experience as a journalist dates back to 1988, when I began to collaborate with Grupo Acir, with Fernando Sarabia and Julieta Hernández on an entertainment program. Then I joined Noroeste as a contributor in the entertainment section with Rolando Arenas and stayed for almost five years. Later I joined the newspaper El Sol del Pacífico and collaborated with Susana Cazadero in the entertainment section for 3 years. I joined Debate de Mazatlán in 2001 to work as a reporter for Social, Culture, and Entertainment; then I received the opportunity, in 2012, to be Editor of the newspaper La Sirena, a position I held for three and a half years. Throughout my career I have interviewed great figures in the entertainment industry, including Joan Sebastian, Olga Breeskin, Yuri, Thalía, Lupita D’Alessio, Mijares, and Vicente Fernández. I have witnessed the artistic birth of other figures such as Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzmán and Ana Bárbara, whom I also interviewed in their musical beginnings. I have closely followed the career of groups such as Banda El Recodo, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, La Original Banda El Limón; I have also supported and interviewed Banda MS, Julión Álvarez, Espinoza Paz, among others, from the beginning. Since the end of 2015 I have worked as a web reporter in the Entertainment section of Debate. I specialize in writing about Televisa, TV Azteca, particularly their reality shows, as well as about the careers of celebrities such as Lucero, Aracely Arámbula, Jenni Rivera, Lupita D’Alessio and Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”.
Leave a Reply