Chihuahua.- Due to the accumulation of snow on the asphaltthe State Coordination of Civil Protection of Chihuahua opted for close the circulation in the road section Ignacio Zaragoza – Buenaventura, at the height of port “Las Emes”in Chihuahua.

“Attention. Due to the presence of snow on the asphalt, the Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection, informed about the closure of the vehicular passage in the Ignacio road section. Zaragoza-Buenaventura, at the height of Puerto “Las Emes” Take precautions and avoid accidents “, reported Civil Protection on the afternoon of this Friday, November 25.

This Friday morning, Chihuahua registered the presence of precipitation in the form of rain, snow and sleet in the municipalities of Matachí, Guerrero, Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua, Madera, Aquiles Serdán, Temósachic, Gómez Farias, Carichí and Bachíniva.

The above is due to first winter storm of the season, in addition to the cold front 11, in conjunction with the polar trough and a cold core vortex, reported the Chihuahua State Civil Protection Coordination.

Rain is expected to continue, as well as snow and sleet, and a marked drop in temperatures. A minimum temperature of -8°C is forecast in Temósachi and El Vergel, Balleza, as well as -7 in Creel, Bocoyna; in Wood, -6°C; Janos, -3°C; and Cuauhtémoc, Jiménez and Parral, with -2°C.