Feyenoord is entering a new phase. A period in which the trainer has something to choose from and in which famous players will not be in the starting line-up. Arne Slot’s ideal elf is finally one that couch potatoes don’t accept. “But that’s how it works at a top club that has to fight to extend the title and compete in the Champions League.”
Mikes Gouka
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Due #trend #break #Feyenoord #Arne #Slot #luxury #passing #millions #transfers #time
Leave a Reply