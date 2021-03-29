The phenomenon of Vtubers It is nothing new on the internet, but it started to become very popular in recent years due to the expansion of platforms of streaming.

These streamers exist in several languages, but from time to time one or the other ventures to conquer foreign markets.

Recently a Vtuber Japanese was founded of the internet by wanting to introduce herself to the English-speaking public, and all because the translator played a trick on her with a word that automatically transformed her into a pedophile, or so we were led to believe.

In Reddit you can find the strangest publications, and precisely the one created by the user chin Chin was one of them.

It all started when this Vtuber He decided to present himself to the community to gain a few more followers, but made the mistake of including a word that is not entirely well translated in other languages.

This was the image that generated all kinds of comments, teasing and even scolding from the Reddit community.

‘Hi, I’m a Japanese pedophile Vtuber! Please meet your pedophile friend! ‘

As you can imagine, some users strongly condemned the presentation of an openly pedophile character, but it all seemed a mistake.

In the comments section he clarified that the word pedophile was the translation of ‘lolicon’ which, broadly speaking, refers to a person who likes characters with childish appearance in the manga and anime.

It was not a bug, not a Vtuber, but a troll

The case ended up going viral after an account of Twitter published it, but the case took a turn that many already imagined

The user Shizu discovered that it had not been an error, since the image belonged to a Vtuber that had been in for a long time hiatusso it was just a troll who tried to make fun of the community.

It is best to consult thoroughly when trying to translate things from Japanese to Spanish, or the other way around, as you could give a wrong message and be condemned by everyone.

