Due to a surprise stoppage of the metrodelegates, the subway line B he did not start his service this Thursday, generating serious complications amid travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure, which runs from midnight and will last until the end of the day, is due to the fact that, according to the union, the company “disarms” the health bubbles, which puts the health of the workers at risk. In addition, they demand more staff.

“We have decided to paralyze the service from 0 am this Thursday to protect our health. We denounce the criminal attitude of the Metrovías company that since the beginning of the pandemic has been exposing workers and users to conditions that put health and life at risk from COVID-19, ″ says a statement released by workers.

However, from Metrovías they described the claim as “surprising and excessive” and assured that “it responds to the refusal of the Traffic area personnel to implement the new diagram, according to which they add only one more hour of work per week (Saturday or Sunday, on time) “, which takes the staff to work 3 hours per day during the week and 4 on the weekend.

Through a statement, the company assures that this diagram is already applied in the rest of the lines of the network “without any type of risk or inconvenience for users or workers since it was designed within the framework of the health protocol by Covid”.

Metrovías also reported that “in a palliative way” they called hierarchical personnel to “try to resume the service.”

Currently, and due to sanitary restrictions due to the pandemic, about 55 thousand people travel on line B per day, who this Thursday will have to use buses or private transport to travel.

JPE