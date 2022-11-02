Pinos, Zacatecas.- The armed attacks against police elements continue in Zacatecas, this time in the municipality of Pinos, dwhere one woman ended up injured stray bullet

According to the Spokesperson for the State Construction Board of Paz, the events occurred this Tuesday when the elements of the State Preventive Police (PEP) were ambushed while on patrol.

They highlighted that the agents were in the community of Pedregoso when heavily armed civilians attacked them, The police immediately repelled the attack.

However, the assailants managed to flee the area, without leaving detainees or attackers and injured elements.

La Vocería, however, confirmed that after the strong confrontation, a woman walking around the areaended up injured by a shrapnel in her arm and calf, for which she was transferred to receive medical attention.

The various federal, state and nearby municipal security corporations arrived at the place, without it being possible to locate the aggressors.