Ann-Marie Williams, a woman that could not eat or drink for years due to a mysterious illness she gave birth to two “miracle” twins in the UK.

After a decade of suffering from an unknown serious condition and depend on a machine to feed the last four, was stunned when doctors told her she was 18 weeks pregnant with twins, reports Cornwall Live.

Ann-Marie gave birth in January to two healthy girls, Morwenna and Elowen. And he thinks they could be the only babies exclusively fed through an IV machine while in utero.

Ann-Marie Williams says she couldn’t believe it when she found out she was pregnant. Photo: Cornwall Live

“It was an absolute shock, but a miracle at the same time,” he says, still amazed by the miracle. She adds: “I missed a period in June and took a pregnancy test, but it was negative, so I attributed it to my health and overcome sepsis“.

“Then they did a blood test, but it didn’t reveal that I was pregnant. At that point I had a few hours a day where I wasn’t feeling too bad, which was weird, but I had no idea, “Ann-Marie noted.

Strange disease

The woman from St Just, near Land’s Endno, had been able to digest her food properly after a vacation in Turkey with her friends a decade ago.

Back in England she fell ill. He started to lose weight and dropped to eight kilos. The doctors thought it must be something he had caught on vacation, but it didn’t go away.

Ann-Marie Williams cannot come up with the diagnosis of her strange illness. Photo: Cornwall Live

The woman underwent countless medical tests, herbal treatments and even a gastric emptying study, which revealed severe stomach and intestinal delays.

It was then that they had to put a Total Parental Nutrition or “TPN” line. It is, experts explain, a line that pumps out all the calories and nutrition your body needs, so you don’t have to eat or drink anything. It was precisely that same line that fed her twins during their pregnancy. Mirror.

But this 2021 was extremely eventful for Ann-Marie has been through more than most this year. She recovered from sepsis three times, was diagnosed with Covid-19 and had a cesarean section to give birth to her twins.

Pregnancy and risks

The mother of the miracle twins recalled the shock of finding out she was pregnant.

“She had this lump in her stomach that came out and then disappeared again and she had a lot of pain,” her story begins and she says that worried doctors took her overnight for tests. And it was there that a urinalysis revealed that she was pregnant.

The Ann-Marie Williams twins were born healthy. Photo: Cornwall Live

“My mouth fell off. That can’t be right, I thought and then it all occurred to me. They took me for an ultrasound, there was a pause and I knew he was going to say they were twins,” he recalls.

The 40-year-old woman says she was so shocked crying that she couldn’t even look at the screen. “I had no idea how to tell my partner,” he says.

“I don’t eat or drink, I live off intravenous nutrition and these babies had survived so long. I didn’t even understand how it was possible. “She wonders. Professionals told her that the IV feeder had all the vitamins and nutrients Ann-Marie needed.

They also began to turn an existential doubt. She wanted to be a mother, but she didn’t know if her health would allow it. I was hitting 40, and I think that might be their only chance to have children.

The woman stayed for eight weeks before giving birth by cesarean section at 34 weeks. Photo: Cornwall Live

“They were already kicking and I had to move on. It was the hardest decision I had to make, but in the end they told me that any decision I made would be high risk anyway given that I was in the middle of the pregnancy,” she reflects.

Ann-Marie had a difficult few months; she was admitted to the hospital on December 8, where she remained eight weeks before giving birth by cesarean section at 34 weeks.

After catching Covid-19 and not being able to be with her babies for some time, she returned home with her parents and her partner help the twins given the woman’s condition.

As the miracle babies grow, Ann-Marie continues to search for the doctor who can hit the mark with the diagnosis of her mysterious illness.

“I always hope to go to the beach or the park with the twins. Socially, I can’t go out and do things with them and I don’t know what the future holds and it scares me,” he concluded with that ambiguous feeling.