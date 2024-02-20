While vacuuming, Johanna knocks the inherited barometer off her wall. A small accident, but with major consequences. Because the mercury in the antique air pressure gauge flies through the living room and is almost impossible to clean up. This can cause major health problems in the long term. The GGD now warns against old barometers or thermometers containing mercury.
Manon van Koppen
