Quickly get a snack at the local supermarket because the Heinies on the terrace are coming in just a little too fast, that is no longer possible this summer. From July 1, supermarkets will no longer be allowed to sell smoking products. Albert Heijn wants to set a good example and stopped on January 1 – and the gas stations are noticing this.

But let's be honest: no one really expected that people would immediately stop puffing, right? According to market researcher Circana, tobacco sales at gas stations have increased by 20 percent in the past four weeks. The tobacco shops, which you had not understood for years why they still existed, are suddenly more relevant again: turnover there increased by 50 percent.

The researchers say that these are still early research results: 'It only concerns data from four weeks, so it is still too early to draw firm conclusions, but it seems that the misunderstood AH shopper buys tobacco mainly at tobacco specialty stores and petrol stations in the area. is going to buy.' Of course it sounds like a logical conclusion.

When are you no longer allowed to buy cigarettes at a gas station?

It will take a while, but gas stations will soon no longer be allowed to sell tobacco. The ban will come into effect from 2030 and everyone will have to move to tobacco shops. In that year, the Netherlands also wants to ban the sale of new fuel cars. So anything that produces smoke will be restricted that year. E-cigarettes may only be sold at specialty stores next year.

Complete ban for a new NASCAR?

The Prohibition of America in the 1920s is the direct cause that NASCAR exists today. Here too, people didn't stop, they went and got it somewhere else. People distilled their own alcohol and fed it to avoid the police bootleggers their cars. They then started racing and NASCAR was born. So bring on a cigarette ban, because we could use another fun racing class now that F1 is on the boring side.