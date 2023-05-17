In tragic and shocking news, the influencer Tania Araceli Guzmán Navarro was found dead by the National Guard at kilometer 37 of the Villa Morelos-Huaniqueo highway, in Michoacán.

The surprising finding was result of an unusual “foetid odor” that caught the attention of the National Guard (GN), Civil Guard (GC) and the State Attorney General’s Office in an operation to search for missing persons.

The investigations are still ongoing to clarify the details of this tragic event. The discovery occurred in circumstances without so many details. The Michoacán Prosecutor’s Office has the ongoing investigation folder.

Tania Guzmán, a leading figure in the world of her entity’s social networks, captivated thousands of followers with her charm, charisma and diverse content.

The influencer, known for her vibrant lifestyle and passion for fashion and travelhad built a loyal fan base and achieved remarkable success in the digital arena.

His sudden departure has left a hole in the hearts of his fans and in the industry in general.

As authorities continue to investigate, we all stand together in solidarity and offer our condolences to the family, friends and supporters of Tania Guzman.

Her legacy will live on in the memory of those who admired her and appreciated her influence in the virtual world.