Around 250 people were evacuated from adjoining buildings in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office due to a fire in a cardboard warehouse, reported the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC), while the fire was already extinguished.

Through its Twitter account, the capital dependency indicated that the incident occurred in a warehouse on the corner of Cobre and Metatiotos, in the Felipe Pescador neighborhood, Cuauhtemocwith no injuries recorded after the eviction of the 250 inhabitants of neighboring residential buildings.

While the incident was already reported as extinguished by the Heroic Fire Department of Mexico City, which also stressed that its elements are already in the cooling and debris removal phase, in order to prevent any flame from rekindling. .

While reports indicate that the incident began in a tractor that was inside the establishment, whose engine would have caught fire due to a mechanical failure, jumping into the cardboard and other combustible material that was near the unit.

Likewise, journalistic versions refer that a firefighter had to be treated by paramedics for a minor leg injury, in addition to the fact that six fire trucks arrived at the scene due to the magnitude of the fire.

On the other hand, almost simultaneously CDMX firefighters attended the fire inside a house in the Escandón neighborhood, mayor’s office Miguel Hidalgo.

While, regarding the case, minutes later the smoke eaters highlighted that the fire had already been extinguished, at the same time that it left a burned mattress, without any injuries being reported, although some material damage was done in the bedroom.