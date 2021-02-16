In the Khabarovsk Territory, due to a snow cyclone, transport links and power supply were disrupted. This was reported on Tuesday, February 16 at website regional GU EMERCOM of Russia.

As noted in the department, the movement of buses is limited on the road Selikhino – Nikolaevsk-on-Amur, which connects the city with Khabarovsk and Komsomolsk-on-Amur. Until the weather conditions improve, the Vanino-Kholmsk ferry linking Sakhalin with the mainland is closed, writes NSN… The restriction was introduced in connection with snowfall and ice, which provoked a cyclone.

In addition, traffic restrictions are in effect on the Sovetskaya Gavan – Vanino – Mongokhto road section in the east of the region. The Ministry of Emergencies has equipped a mobile heating point for drivers and passengers on the 49th km of the federal highway A-376 Khabarovsk – Lidoga – Vanino. Five mobile rescue teams are on duty.

As noted in the department, in Khabarovsk itself on difficult sections of roads, specialists of the city’s fire and rescue garrison will also be on duty, and traffic police posts will be posted, the website writes. kp.ru…

Khabarovsk airport is still operating normally.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that due to snow and strong winds there was a power outage in three regions of the Khabarovsk Territory – in Nanaysky, Komsomolsk and Khabarovsk regions. Restoration work is underway. The exact number of disconnected settlements and subscribers is currently being specified.

The weather in the Khabarovsk Territory is currently determined by a deep cyclone that has reached the south of the Tatar Strait. According to forecasts of meteorologists, on February 16 and 17, heavy snow is expected in the southern, central and partly in the northern regions of the region, very heavy in places, a blizzard, an increase in the north wind along the river valleys up to 18-23 m / s, in places gusts can reach up to 25-30 m / s, on the coast – up to 30-35 m / s.

On February 15, it was reported that abnormally cold weather is expected in the Komi Republic until February 20. According to weather forecasters, the duration of the frost and the temperature will break the record 10 years ago.