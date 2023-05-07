While melatonin levels (or promillage) are rising in the Netherlands, the sun is still shining brightly in Miami. It is 4 pm there and a warm 28 degrees. No sprint races this weekend, so qualifying just sets the grid for mags. Then you have to be ready at 9:00 PM (or 9:30 PM, as they say there), so feel free to take another one – you can sleep in.

The highlights of Q1

With just over ten minutes to go, Hamilton has to give way to a slower Magnussen and his front wing grazes the wall. A little later, the other Haas almost has a collision when an AlphaTauri comes out of the pit box a little too exciting.

In the end, Hamilton only gets back on track with two minutes to go. At the moment Verstappen is high and dry at number one. In the last opportunity of Q1, Hamilton quickly takes the sixth fastest time. Behind Verstappen is Sainz, then Pérez and then the second Ferrari.

The highlights of Q2

Verstappen does not help to keep things exciting in Q2. He shoots almost immediately to the first place in the rankings and pretty soon gives up. Sainz is nice and close behind with a time difference of 0.038 seconds. Pérez is again in third place, but this time with Alonso behind him.

With one minute left on the clock, Leclerc still shoots into first place, but apparently the Dutchman still had some margin, because shortly afterwards he takes back his first place in Q2. Alonso finishes in third place. Hamilton is unable to drive faster than his teammate, so that Hamilton finishes in P13 and Russell is just allowed to continue to Q3.

The highlights of Q3

In Q3 the drivers seem to want to push more. Verstappen has a short understeer moment and Leclerc locks his wheels when braking before the corner. Later Leclerc also gently touches the wall at turn 16. It turned out to be a harbinger, because later Leclerc flies into the wall.

Due to the crash, qualifying is canceled early. Verstappen no longer has a chance to improve Pérez’s time and the Mexican driver will start in first place tomorrow. Alonso is in P2 and Sainz in P3. Verstappen starts in ninth place.

Qualifying F1: Result in Miami 2023

Q3

01. Perez

02. Alonso

03. Sainz

04.

Q2

11. Albon

12. Hulkenberg

13.Hamilton

14.Zhou

15. DeVries

Q1

16. Norris

17. Tsunoda

18. Stroll

19. Pistri

20. Sergeant

What time does F1 start in Miami?

Sunday 9:30 PM Dutch time is the 2023 Miami GP