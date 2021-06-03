The Chilean Ministry of Health decided to temporarily suspend the application of the laboratory’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca-Oxford University to under 45 years, then notify a case of thrombosis in a vaccinated person.

The health portfolio reported in a statement that on June 1 they were notified of an ESAVI (Events Supposedly Attributable to Vaccination and Immunization), which affected a 31 year old man that “presented a picture of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia, very low frequency event described in the international literature “.

As a result of this fact, the Chilean Ministry of Health decided to modify the age of administration of this vaccine and it will only be for those over 45 years old.

The authorities clarified that the measure will be preventive and proactive and it will be extended while the Subdepartment of Vaccine Pharmacovigilance of the Institute of Public Health (ISP) conducts a causality analysis investigation.

“We are awaiting the result of an investigation. Tomorrow (this Friday) the ISP will give the result of whether or not there was an adverse effect in a 31-year-old patient, “explained Health Minister Enrique Paris.

The statement also clarified that the second doses will be suspended for those who have already received the first. All these resolutions were taken pending the official statement.

The ISP authorized on January 27 the emergency use of this injection, called AZD1222, after being approved by the entity’s Committee of Experts.

Meanwhile, on April 19, the same agency notified that, as a precautionary measure, the AstraZeneca-University of Oxford vaccine will be administered in women over 55 years of age and in men aged 18 and over.

To date, Chile has 10,928,6685 people vaccinated against COVID-19. Of these, 8,180,288 have completed their treatment with the two doses.

The announcement is also made within the framework of the arrival of 457,470 doses of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine to the trans-Andean country, being the largest shipment of this pharmaceutical received there. With this shipment, the 22,300,000 vaccines against Covid-19 entered Chile were exceeded.

“We want to end the initial calendar, which is to end June 31 vaccinating 18-year-olds. I believe that we will get there, so we will study to be able to inoculate adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, ”said Paris.

According to the latest official report, Chile adds 1,403,101 cases of COVID-19 and 29,598 deaths.

DD