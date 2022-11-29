The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority reported that there is a water outage in some areas of the Emirate of Sharjah, as a result of a break in the main line, which is being dealt with by the authority’s emergency teams with high professionalism and immediate response.

The authority stated that the water will be cut off for 12 hours from the Al Khan and Al Majaz areas temporarily, until the fault is fixed.

The authority assured its customers of its constant concern for their interests, and to make every effort to prevent such breakdowns from occurring, through the periodic and continuous maintenance schedule, and to provide services continuously and without interruption in all cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.