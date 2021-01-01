The area of ​​last week’s fractal fir tree can be estimated “by eye” by seeing that the ratio of its area and that of the isosceles triangle that contains it decreases as the height of the triangle increases. At the lower limit (when the isosceles triangle decreases to coincide with the equilateral one), the ratio is 1, and at the upper limit, when the height of the isosceles approaches infinity, the stacked equilaterals are all equal and occupy half the area of ​​the isosceles (converted to an infinite rectangle). Therefore, the area of ​​the fractal spruce measures between 1 and 1/2 the area of ​​the isosceles triangle that contains it, and since in the case that occupies this area is 2 x 1/2 = 1 square meter, we can estimate the area of spruce by about 0.7 m² (several ways to approach the problem are discussed in last week’s comment section).

As for Dudeney’s Christmas riddle, we know that each of the 7 married men kissed 1 married woman (his), 3 widows, and 10 single women: 14 x 7 = 98 kisses; each married woman (7) kissed 1 married person (her husband), 12 single men, 10 single women and 3 widows: 26 x 7 = 182 kisses; each widow (3) kissed all the other people except the other widows: 36 x 3 = 108 kisses; each single (12) kissed the 10 single women, the 3 widows and the 7 married twice: 30 x 12 = 360 kisses; and each single woman (10) kissed the 12 single women twice, the other 9 single women, the 3 widows, the 7 married and the 7 married: 50 x 10 = 500 kisses. In total, except for error or omission, 1248 kisses; But by doing the sum in this way we have counted each kiss twice, since the one that A gives to B is the same as the one that B gives to A, so the actual number of Christmas kisses is 624.

The other Dudeney

The simple puzzle above doesn’t measure up to Henry Dudeney’s versatile wit, so to do it justice, let’s look at two more original and interesting contributions.

In the upper figure, taken from the first edition of one of Dudeney’s books, we see a clear checkmate position; but how did you get to it? It should be noted that, with this problem and others like it, Dudeney anticipated the “retrograde chess” later developed by Raymond Smullyan, which has left us little gems like this:

On this board someone put a knight from another set of pieces. Find out which of the three white knights is the intruder, knowing that the black king can castle and the white one has not moved.

The second contribution worthy of being taken into account has to do with number theory:

A Dudeney number is a perfect cube such that the sum of its digits is equal to the cube root of that number; for example, 512 = 83, 5 + 1 + 2 = 8.

I invite my astute readers to find more Dudeney issues and to reflect on them.

Carlo Frabetti is a writer and mathematician, member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 50 popular science works for adults, children and young people, including ‘Damn physics’, ‘Damn mathematics’ or ‘The great game’. He was a screenwriter for ‘La bola de cristal’.

