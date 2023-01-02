You look forward to it for a long time, but as soon as the holiday arrives, boredom sometimes strikes. We suspect that the same thing happened to this 21-year-old man in Healdsburg, United States. He ran circles on a roundabout for nearly six hours. Eleven days later, the man decided to do it again. Why would you run around for six hours? Because twelve o’clock seemed just a little too much to him, of course.

The sportsman and his mates were sitting at a bar near the roundabout. “I had a few beers and I said, ‘Hey, I wonder how many times I can run around this?’ I texted a friend of mine who is a real ultra runner and I said “I’m going to do this stupid thing”, she thought it was hilarious,” the man tells The Press Democrat. A week later, he put on his running shoes and went.

The man also ran over the part where the cars drive, not the pedestrian part with the zebra crossings. The roundabout seems to be quite the joke of the city. The project would have cost more than $14 million and been plagued with delays. There is even a roundabout Facebook page where people joke about the project.

Running around a roundabout for six hours

Through the app Strava he tracked his progress. After 5 hours and 51 minutes it was enough. In that time he ran a distance of just under 58 kilometers. The runner received many positive reactions, which prompted him to do the trick again, but now with his good girlfriend. This time he ran for exactly six hours and covered 61 kilometers. The second attempt, however, he did it the other way.