Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demands security guarantees from NATO, Polish leader Andrzej Duda said on January 18 during the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland).

Duda said that the forum also discussed the future summit of the North Atlantic Alliance, during the negotiations Zelensky was assured of support for Ukraine’s future membership in NATO.

At the same time, Zelensky, although he expressed gratitude for this, stressed that he “does not want to hear the same words.” He pointed out that Kyiv needs guarantees on this issue.

“If you decide to give us these guarantees during the upcoming NATO summit, this will be a real success for NATO and Ukraine. This is important,” Duda cited Zelensky’s words, the speech of the President of Poland was broadcast Polish television.

On September 30, 2022, Zelensky announced that Ukraine had applied to join NATO on an accelerated basis.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev pointed out after that that such a step by Kyiv looks like a request to speed up the start of the third world war.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted, in turn, that the alliance cannot accept Ukraine in an expedited manner, since the issue of the new country’s membership should be decided at a meeting of 30 partner states.

A few days later, on October 5, it became known that 11 countries supported Ukraine’s application to join the alliance. Also at the end of October, Ukraine signed a NATO membership declaration with the Czech Republic to accelerate the country’s integration into the alliance.