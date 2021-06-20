Different media and portals of Portuguese futsal place Duda among the candidates to occupy the Benfica bench next season. According to these information, which was also echoed by ‘Onda Regional’ yesterday, the current Jimbee Cartagena coach would have been surveyed to occupy the position that Joel Rocha has just left.

The Brazilian coach has a contract with Jimbee Cartagena until 2022. He signed it in October 2019, with the aim of captaining a long-term project and making the entity chaired by Miguel Ángel Jiménez Bosque a large team. The Brazilian Hispanic, who does not deny this information, abides by the conditions that unite him to the rojiblanca entity. He is happy in Cartagena and will continue to lead the bench next season.

A few days ago, Duda himself ruled out any possibility of leaving the Jimbee now. It was at an evaluative press conference of the season, where he already gave details of the preseason. Asked about his future, in that appearance, Duda commented that it would be crazy to leave the club now.

At Jimbee, studying a renewal for more years is not a short-term goal. It will depend on the passing of the months and the achievement of the objectives set. It is possible, therefore, that next year will be the last of Duda in Cartagena.

