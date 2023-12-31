Polish President Andrzej Duda addressed a New Year's message to the people of the country, in which he did not say a word about Ukraine, its support and conflict with it, but criticized the new government, the Polish financial portal writes on December 31 Money.

“Eight years later, the parliamentary majority has changed, the prime minister has changed, the government has changed. But the main task facing the country’s leadership has not changed: the need to take care of the security of our homeland and the country’s inhabitants,” Duda said.

He began his speech by saying that 2024, like the previous one, will be marked by concern for security. Poland must constantly strengthen and modernize its army and military alliances. Deviations from this policy are not permitted. Duda assured that, as head of the armed forces, he is always ready to cooperate with the government in the field of security. In addition, the president is “ready to cooperate with the new government on issues that are important for Poland.”

“But I am also prepared for the situation that the government will not want such cooperation,” he added.

The Polish President also recalled that 2024 marks an important anniversary – the 25th anniversary of Poland's accession to NATO and the 20th anniversary of Poland's accession to the European Union. According to Duda, Poland’s presence in NATO and the EU is the basis of Polish security. On the sidelines of international forums, he called for the need to defend the interests of the country.

Duda’s New Year’s address, focused on the country’s internal affairs without mentioning Ukraine, is not the first in Europe. On the same day, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that 2023 was significant for the country, but not at all for the amount of support for Ukraine with money and weapons. He spoke about government measures that are strengthening the country's economy, and promised future prosperity for residents and a reduction in inflation.

Duda especially highlighted the moment of confrontation with the government, since he has not yet found an agreement with the cabinet of ministers headed by Donald Tusk. In particular, on December 19, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the approved resignations of the heads of all the country's intelligence services and the appointment of new ones. On December 20, the new government removed the heads of state media.

Radical personnel changes in Polish departments began on December 13, when Polish President Andrzej Duda swore in Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The ministers of the new government were sworn in behind him. On the same day, Tusk ordered the dismissal of the heads of all five Polish special services.