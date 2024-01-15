DThe dispute between right-wing President Andrzej Duda and the new center-left government in Poland is now also affecting the public prosecutor's office. On Friday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk appointed a new, initially acting state prosecutor, Jacek Bilewicz; as such, he would be the “First Deputy” to the Attorney General and superior to all other prosecutors in the country.

Gerhard Gnauck Political correspondent for Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania based in Warsaw.

However, Duda, who by law would have to approve this change in writing, opposed this decision. A lengthy conversation between Tusk and Duda on Monday apparently didn't bring any solution. Afterwards, Duda made a public statement. The government must abandon the “path of injustice”. “Attempts to violate the law must be avoided. All measures in this area are legally ineffective.” Duda and the national conservative opposition party PiS, from which he comes, want to stick with the state prosecutor Dariusz Barski, who was appointed in 2022.

Similarities only in foreign policy

A little later, Tusk demonstrated a mixture of empathy and determination in front of the press. “It's not like we're right about everything because we won the elections.” The legal process to review government decisions is open to everyone. On the other hand, it should not be the case that the PiS's controversial judicial reforms led to dual power and a “dual legal system”: “The President has contributed to the devastation of the rule of law. We will restore the legal order, whether anyone likes it or not.” It is “absurd” to accuse the government of escalating tensions in the country because of this intention.

In the evening, Tusk announced, Justice Minister Adam Bodnar would provide more detailed information in the media; Bodnar announced on Monday that he would separate the offices of justice minister and attorney general, which until now have been held by one hand by law. At the same time, Tusk hopes that cooperation with the president will continue to be possible. “I will do everything for it.”

Both also spoke about Tusk's trip to Kiev, which, contrary to his usual habit of secrecy, he had promised for the “next few days”. According to the constitution, the president has a right to help shape foreign policy – and common ground can be expected in this area at least.