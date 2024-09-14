Shot: Dud was forced to change yacht for business tour due to low ticket sales

Blogger and journalist Yuri Dud (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice) was forced to swap his business tour yacht for a catamaran due to low ticket sales, according to Telegram channel Shot.

As Shot notes, the guests on board the yacht were supposed to include former billionaire and founder of Tinkoff Bank Oleg Tinkov, blogger Ilya Varlamov, comedian and TV presenter Mikhail Shats, and rapper Ivan Alekseev, known as Noize MC (all are recognized as foreign agents in Russia).