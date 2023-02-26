Seven years later Since they were sent “to fly”, the presence of ducks in the El Capitan Stream area, in San Pedro, has increased, as has the presence of other species, such as turtles and fish.

Sanitation to the natural channel carried out within the construction of the park Captain would have prompted the return of these birds.

sanitation was the most important factor, as well as the maintenance and constant vigilance given to this area,” said Rubén Martínez, communication coordinator for the San Pedro Parques organization.

“The stream is a very important wetland for the ecosystem, it is in constant maintenancein constant vigilance, the garbage that comes to do there is collected and precisely these good conditions is what has led to the fauna finding a very favorable habitat.

“There are two species of turtle, the soft shell that is native to the region and a Japanese turtle that is called red-eared, it is not a native species.”

Martínez said that the Ecology coordination designs a monitoring program to take a census of the type and number of species that live in the parks managed by the agency.

The spokesman called for not feeding the species or abandoning specimens in the area.

“Not to interfere in their daily life, not to feed us. If they are there it is because they find enough to have a full life, keep their distance, not leave garbage and tell people not to leave their turtles, their ducklings, their kittens in the park,” she asked.

At the height of Avenida Fuentes del Valle and Vía Valeria, ducks and turtles enjoy the natural channel.

A catfish was observed in the area, which, like the red-eared turtles, was deposited by someone, Martínez said.