Internet search engines DuckDuckGo became the star of the Internet at the beginning of the year. Google’s rivals reached 102 million daily searches for the first time in January, a figure that reflects the growth of this alternative search engine to Google with an approach based especially on user privacy.

The search engine – hosted on Amazon Web Services servers – saw an average growth in daily searches of 62 percent in 2020, and so far in 2021, they amount to an average of 90 million each day, as collected by data shared by DuckDuckGo with Bleeping Computer.

This growth had its maximum peak in January, specifically, on the 11th, when it registered 102,251,307 search requests. As they explain, this growth may be due to the greater awareness of users about their internet privacy.

The company also explains that they notice an increase in traffic every time there is news about security breaches or, more recently, about changes in security policies. WhatsApp and data sharing with Facebook.

Precisely, the issue of privacy is one of the most important in the main search engines, as could be the case of Google, which records the queries made by its users to create a business profile. In DuckDuckGo, for example, the searches carried out are anonymous and do not leave any kind of record.

In addition, another issue to take into account is that the search engine adapts very well to mobile devices. It even has a dedicated application that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and App Store digital stores, for the iPhone.

DuckDuckGo, Google’s rival search engine.

Since its launch in 2008, DuckDuckGo has not only been defined by its commitment to privacy protection of users when they use their search engine, and offer various types of tools such as maps, weather information, answers for local businesses such as restaurant addresses and phone numbers.

There is also news, images, videos, a section for purchases, definitions, Wikipedia references, currency conversions, flight information, calculator, stopwatch, sports scores, and question / answer ratio.

To complement the lack of a native ecosystem of services, this search engine includes a command system to use third-party services that it calls Bang. It is a command that begins with an exclamation point, and is used to search for things in specific places.

For example, you could write! E for eBay or! Y for YouTube. You can also search for terms with! Tpb to do so in The Pirate Bay,! Tw for Twitter,! Imdb for the IMDb service,! R for Reddit or! Ste to access the Steam download store for PC video games.