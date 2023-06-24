DuckDuckGo it is a browser that we have already told you about in the past, which over time has managed to make itself known even if in Italy it is always little used compared to other European countries. Either way it’s definitely a great browser and apparently has now also reached Windows!

DuckDuckGo: the browser for Windows arrives!

If you usually use DuckDuckGo for your searches then you surely know what the strong point of the browser is: privacy and security! Surely knowing that you have careful protection when browsing the web is not bad at all and now you can have all this on Windows as it finally arrives the dedicated browser.

Of course, all the features that have already been integrated on iOS, Mac and Android will be introduced, including Duck Player, Tracker Blocking, Fire Button and Email Protection. Plus, you’ll be able to transfer passwords and bookmarks directly from other browsers to make everything faster and more intuitive.

The only “defect” is that for the moment support for extensions has not been added, even if it is only a matter of time and they will arrive soon. The password manager is also integrated, secure and easy to use, and the goal is to introduce it too private sync across all devices across platforms.

In short, the premises are all there and there is no shortage of plans for the future. There is nothing left for us to do then but to try it and continue to keep an eye on the situation. Of course we will keep you updated!