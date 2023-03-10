DuckDuckGo you may have already heard of it, it is a search engine not too widespread in Italy but still famous and known throughout Europe that puts the security of your data on the internet at the center of navigation. Today, however, we don’t want to praise the browser, but rather tell you about the new arrival of intelligence artificial even within this search engine!

DuckDuckGo leverages AI with DuckAssist

As you surely know by now, all search engines are working hard using artificial intelligence, and DuckDuckGo did not want to be outdone even if in reality there is a substantial difference with its competitors: you won’t find a chatbot, but a sort of expansion of Instant Answer, a feature that already existed within the browser. Here’s how the company explains this new introduction:

“If the user has a question that can be answered by Wikipedia in our search box, DuckAssist may pop up and use our natural language AI technology to generate a quick summary of what it finds on Wikipedia – right above our search results. regular search. It’s completely free and privacy-conscious like the rest of the search engine, and it’s available right now.”

For now, that’s it still in betae limited to Wikipedia, but the idea for the future is obviously to expand. It’s also just the first in a series of features powered by this generative AI, so who knows what the future holds! We will obviously keep you updated on any future news and for the moment we’ll give you an appointment for the next article!