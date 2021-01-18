DuckDuckGo, the most interesting search engine of the group of alternatives to the greats in the sector, has achieved a new milestone by breaking this week for the first time in its history the barrier of 100 million daily searches.

Although it is still very far from the data of the sector giant, a Google that dominates this market with a firm hand with market shares that exceed 70% in almost all world regions and to which not even the union of other two giants such as Microsoft and Yahoo! have been able to stop, DuckDuckGo is a sample of a success story and has not stopped growing in recent years, 62% in 2020.

DuckDuckGo attributes its growth to users seeking more privacy while using Internet services. And it is that the violations in this matter have been so many, with the advertising industry crossing all the red lines as major offenders of this right of the digital age and the espionage agencies doing their thing with mass surveillance programs, that a part of users is looking for more private and neutral solutions and a return of results that is not so influenced by commercial reasons.

This search engine is committed to privacy above all else. It does not sell any personal information because it never stores it in the first place. It shows advertising (sponsored links) related to the term that the user enters in the search bar, but without tracking the activity, or generating any user profile.

Last spring, DuckDuckGo took a further step in privacy with the launch of Tracker Radar, a feature that as its name suggests is an open source service available on GitHub that offers a list of the data set of web crawlers for you anyone, user or developer uses it to protect themselves online. Of course, DuckDuckGo uses it in its own services, in the Privacy Browser (for iOS / Android) and in the Privacy Essentials desktop browser extensions (Chrome / Firefox / Safari).

How to use DuckDuckGo or other alternatives

Browsers like Chrome install and use by default (obviously) the “in-house” engine, Google Search. It also includes other options such as Microsoft’s Bing, Yahoo! and others like DuckDuckGo, We remind you how to change the search engine in Chrome, which is similar to how it can be done in other browsers.

We access the Chrome settings:

You will see the search engine installed by default and the basic list.

Depending on the region, you will or will not see this alternative engine. If not, go to the website of DuckDuckGo and you install it as an extension:

We go back to the settings and make sure that DuckDuckGo is selected as the default search engine:

Ready. In this same way we can change to another engine (Bing, Yahoo! …) or return to Google at any time. The changes will be reflected in the opening of a new page and when DuckDuckGo is in the general list it will be even easier. As in Chrome, changing the default search engine in other browsers such as Firefox or Edge is quite simple as you can review in this Guide.

More information | Alternative Search Engines Guide