At the end of last year, DuckDuckGo was joined an initiative focused on privacy call Global Privacy Control (GPC) together with other organizations and individuals in an effort to develop an open standard to help users enforce their rights against Internet tracking. Now, you are taking online privacy protection to a new level.

DuckDuckGo announced today which has enabled GPC settings by default in its mobile apps for Android and iOS, as well as in browser extensions for Google Chrome, Firefox and Microsoft Edge. When activated, GPC will tell the websites you visit that you have chosen not to be tracked.

DuckDuckGo notes that it already provides anti-tracking features for your web sessions, but GPC is a reinforcement and serves as additional legal protection for standards such as the General Data Protection Regulation (the European GDPR) or the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), especially where websites in certain locations may sell or share the data with advertisers or data “traffickers”.

Publishers who participated in the initial phase of this initiative, such as The New York Times, The Washington Post and Automattic, claim to comply with this characteristic for users who visit their websites.

If you want to try it, you can update the DuckDuckGo app to the version 7.61.11 or newer on iOS already version 5.73.0 or newer on Android. On the desktop, you can install the DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials extension for Chrome, Firefox, Brave or Edge, or if you already have it, update to version 2021.1.8 or later.

In case you do not know it, note that DuckDuckGo is the most interesting search engine of the group of alternatives to the great ones in the sector, Google Search or Microsoft Bing. This search engine is committed to privacy above all else. It does not sell any personal information because it never stores it in the first place. It shows advertising (sponsored links) related to the term that the user enters in the search bar, but without tracking the activity, or generating any user profile.

Confirming that privacy is an upward right pursued by users, DuckDuckGo recently surpassed the 100 million daily searches barrier for the first time in its history. Although it is still very far from Google data, it has not stopped growing and is a great alternative for those who seek privacy above all else.