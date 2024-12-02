12/02/2024 at 3:02 p.m.





















The Romanian Helmut Duckadam, hero of Steaua Bucharest in the penalty shootout of the European Cup final played at the Sánchez Pizjuán in 1986, in which he stopped four Barcelona shots, has died at the age of 65 after several years of health problems.

The goalkeeper became the protagonist of that final of the highest European competition, which ended 0-0, stopping the penalties taken by Alexanco, Pedraza, Pichi Alonso and Marcos Alonso, a marvelous performance that gave Steaua Bucharest the only Cup of Europe that shines in its showcases.

