ofValentin Betz shut down

Stuttgart is an Autostadt, but it also has green spaces where animals feel at home. Nevertheless, a family of ducks collided with human civilization – the police had to help.

Stuttgart – Big cities like Stuttgart are not necessarily places that we associate with unspoilt and wild nature. Nevertheless, many animals have found a home between houses and streets. In the state capital, many green areas and bodies of water in the city center offer shelter for animal residents such as ducks and geese. Recently, however, a family of ducks in Stuttgart went astray and suddenly found themselves in the middle of the busy Theodor-Heuss-Strasse. As BW24 * reports, the duck family got lost, so the police had to move in and block the road.

Usually the Police Stuttgart rarely to do with animal matters. The officers are sufficiently busy with human offenses (BW24 * reported).