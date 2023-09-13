Duck, crab and marbled beef. These are the main dishes on the menu of the sumptuous state dinner that Russian President Vladimir Putin will offer to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this evening. This was revealed by the Tass news agency. The menu includes duck salad with figs and nectarines, dumplings with Kamchatka crab, fish soup with grass carp. This will be followed by a sea buckthorn sorbet and then continue with sturgeon with mushrooms and potatoes and a marbled beef entrecote with baked vegetables. Finally, Taiga cranberries with pine nuts and condensed milk will be served.

This evening is the second state dinner that Russia is organizing for Kim. A state reception was held in honor of him during Kim’s visit to Vladivostok in 2019.