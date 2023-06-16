Santiago. A “duck-billed” herbivorous dinosaur inhabited ancient plains surrounded by rivers in the extreme south of Chile 72 million years ago and would be an ancestor of more advanced hadrosaurs, which managed to survive in the remote area, according to a study revealed Friday. .

Gonkoken nanoi is the name assigned to the herbivore that measured between 3.5 and 4 meters in length and weighed up to one ton, according to the study published by the journal Science Advances.

In 2013, an expedition led by the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH) discovered fragments of yellowish bones at the bottom of a hillside in the Valle del Río de Las Chinas sector, close to the tourist Torres del Paine, which led to an investigation of almost a decade.

“The finding corresponds to a herbivorous animal that lived 72 million years ago in the extreme south of Chile, which is associated with an ancestral lineage of hadrosaurs of which there was no record in the entire Southern Hemisphere,” described the statement from the investigation.

Gonkoken originates from the Aónikenk (Southern Tehuelches) language, a native people who inhabited the area until the end of the 19th century, and comes from “gon” (similar or similar to) and “koken” (wild duck or swan).

Meanwhile, nanoi is a reference to a worker who supported the first discoveries in the area, said Jhonatan Alarcón, a researcher at the Paleontological Network of the University of Chile and lead author of the study.

“An interesting aspect is that Gonkoken nanoi is not an advanced duckbill dinosaur, but rather an older transitional duckbill lineage: an evolutionary link to advanced forms,” ​​said Alexander Vargas, a researcher at the same university. .

Other researchers from the University of Chile, INACH and the National Museum of Natural History participated in the study.

The hadrosaur specimen, known as a duckbill, would have inhabited a continental environment, closer to the mountains than to the coast, characterized by the presence of high-energy intertwined rivers and abundant sediment transport, which generated floodplains. he added.

The specimen had a smaller body size than advanced duckbills and its dental batteries had fewer runs of teeth.

The work allowed to elaborate the complete skeleton in digital format. The team is currently searching for resources to allow this skeleton to be 3D printed in life size for public display.

A curiosity is that when the mass extinction occurred, 66 million years ago, the duckbills had been replaced by advanced species, so the Gonkoken nanoi would have survived longer in the far southern lands.

“In the absence of competition from advanced hadrosaurs, the Gonkoken lineage would have managed to survive until the very end of the Age of Dinosaurs,” Vargas said.