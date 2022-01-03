The Duchess of Cornwall, wife of the heir to the throne of England, awarded the title of Dame of the Order of the Garter, the highest British honor, for ‘the services offered to the sovereign’. The rise of what, until recently, was considered one of the most hated women in the country, the cause of the failure of the marriage between Lady Diana and Prince Charles, seems unstoppable.

Yet over the years, silently and tenaciously, the former Mrs. Parker Bowles has managed to carve out a place in the hearts of English subjects. Despite her age (74 springs) she never stopped pursuing goals by engaging in causes dear to the monarchy, often alongside her husband. From assistance to the elderly and sick people, to the creation of a reading club, very active during the pandemic.

“All this will pave the way for the Duchess of Cornwall to become queen when Prince Charles takes the throne – explained her biographer Hugo Vickers in the Daily Mail in an interview – There is no doubt. Camilla is the future of the English monarchy”. According to the French weekly ‘Point de vue’ with this investiture, “Queen Elizabeth wanted to give a strong signal to all the English. Camilla will be increasingly indispensable to the Windsor clan”.