The Parent Project guide “Orienting oneself among the rights” (useful to all) to extricate oneself from unclear rules and procedures: from how to activate the necessary supports at school, to benefits for “fragile” workers and family caregivers, to how to obtain the civil invalidity and the «104»

People with Duchenne muscular dystrophy deal with it on a daily basis barriers not only architectural but also s

ocial, health, cultural, which limit their full participation in community life and activities. Hence the choice of the theme “Break down the barriers”, in order to raise awareness of institutions and public opinion, on the occasion of World Duchenne Dystrophy Awareness Daywhich occurs on September 7.

Often, then, they are lacking (or unreliable) information about benefits to which people with Duchenne muscular dystrophy are entitled, from protection in the workplace for “fragile” workers and the family members who assist them, ai necessary supports to be activated in the school environmentup to how to obtain civil invalidity and the Law «104».

The guide A compass to help patients and their families to unravel between rules, often complicated procedures and unclear information, is the guide of the Parent Project-National Association of people and parents with children with Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy, «Orientation between rights. Disabilities, norms and opportunities: useful advice for people with muscular dystrophies and their families», valid, in general, also for those with a disabling disease or a disability.



Comments Carlo Giacobini, expert in rights and disabilities, who edited the handbook: «With the Parent Project we wanted to propose a information tool calibrated on the needs of people with muscular dystrophies and their families, focusing heavily on a clear and understandable language but also guaranteeing the accuracy of the suggestions and the indication of the sources. It’s a way of respond to widespread “misinformation” and news fake circulating on the web and on social media».

But here are some practical indications on topics of common interest.

Civil invalidity and Law 104 First of all, even if you suffer from a pathology or a genetic condition that is very evident and proven by many certificates, without the formal recognition of the disability, none of the benefits or aids foreseen will be obtained for this condition. It should be remembered that thecivil disability (Law n. 118/71) and the handicapped status (Law n. 104/92 and subsequent amendments) are the main legal instruments for the protection of people with disabling pathologies and disabilities. To access the various benefits provided by the regulations, it is necessary to obtain the recognitionby the competent administrations,

following a

specific procedure with various steps: the first is to contact your family doctor to electronically send INPS the introductory certificate attesting to the exact nature of the disabling pathology, the diagnosis and the conditions of the patient.

Checks and allowances In particular, the guide clarifies different forms of specific aidwhich: attendance allowance (for minors), monthly assistance allowance, disability pension, accompanying allowancespecifying who is entitled to what, what are the conditions (health or even economic) to obtain these benefits and how not to lose them.

Permits and leave Other safeguards I am provided by the Law «104» to facilitate the social, family and work integration of people at a disadvantage due to the disease: in particular, the connotation of «gravity» (art. 3 paragraph 3) entitles you, among other things, to benefits such as: paid work permits for workers with disabilities (and family members who assist them), possibility to choose the closest place of work at your home, extraordinary leave up to two years in the working life to assist a person with severe disability.

How to read the minutes The vademecum offers practical indications on how to read disability and handicap reports (drawn up by the medico-legal Commissions at the conclusion of the assessment process) to understand what benefits await. Then you will find the answers to the most common questions, for example: the fact that the month and year of the inspection are indicated in the report does not mean that all the concessions will lapse from that date.

How to activate the supports needed at school A chapter of the booklet is dedicated to the school, with practical advice for parents and clear indications on

paths to follow to activate the necessary supports, more or less intense and variable according to the age of the student, his conditions, the type and level of school. These are often complicated procedures that involve various steps: the first requirement is the recognition of disability in the developmental age for the purposes of school inclusion, which it is advisable to request together with the assessment of the handicap; then it is necessary to draft the operating profile – to be requested from the multidisciplinary assessment unit of the ASL – finally the Individualized educational plan (PEI).

Discounts and bonuses The guide contains information not only on the various types of tax breaks on some expenses, products and services that people with disabilities (or their family members) have to bear precisely because of their condition, but also on how to benefit from some national and regional contributions and other bonuses (also for family caregivers).

Inps guidelines Evaluating the impact of genetic diseases, such as Duchenne or Becker muscular dystrophy, in the daily life of those who suffer from them, without specifically knowing these rare pathologies and their complexity, can lead doctors themselves to underestimate their consequences.

For facilitate the evaluation by the medico-legal Commissions

Main indications In the handbook “Orienting yourself among rights” it is first of all clarified that, while not a “law”, they are nonetheless guidelines. For this, qwhen you are invited to visit by the medico-legal Commission, it is advisable to always produce good specialist documentation in possession, which will then be filed for evaluation purposes. Of course, the INPS guidelines have an important impact in practice. They provide, among other things, detailed indications on how to evaluate walking and the daily acts of life and, more generally, to establish the most correct status. In particular, with respect to the recognition of theaccompanying allowance for the minor

with Duchenne dystrophy

who still walksit is specified that not only the mere ability to take steps should be evaluated, but the fact that the functional deficits may be such as to impede the ability to perform daily tasks independently, for example getting up from the ground or climbing stairs. In these cases, the Guidelines recommend, the conditions exist for the granting of the carer’s allowance.

Review visits Again: for minors recognized as holders of accompanying allowances, the exemption from any subsequent check-ups, even random ones, must be indicated in the report. Furthermore, still with regard to the inspection visits made to check the condition of disability or handicap, the Parent Project handbook underlines that, based on the indications of the INPS, reviewability should never be expected, regardless of condition or age. The family will request a new evaluation if they believe that there is a worsening of the conditions.