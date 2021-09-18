Less than a week after the entry of Allison Pastor to This is war, the ‘warrior’ has already been the protagonist of confrontations with her companions, as seen in the edition of this Friday, September 17, when she held a tense exchange of words with Ducelia Echevarría.

The host Johanna San Miguel asked where the ‘warrior’ was, since she had not seen her since the program began.

As justification, Allison Pastor pointed out that the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine had been applied this day.

“Today I got vaccinated and I didn’t think it would affect me too much. I’m a little down, “he said.

But, Allison, this is EEG, not The Big Show. You have to adapt to the rules ”, replied Ducelia Echevarría.

Visibly annoyed, the interviewee said that it had nothing to do with it.

However, the ‘combatant’ continued to indicate that he had to anticipate his times to arrive on time for the program. “If you can’t do anything, you better go home,” he recommended.

“If you want to do a show, you’re not going to do it with me,” replied Allison Pastor annoyed.

“Which show? Here everyone (applies) the rules equally ”, answered Ducelia Echevarría in turn.

After asking if she had been vaccinated, Allison Pastor limited herself to affirming: “You won’t have a show with me, Ducelia. Dedicate yourself to compete ”.

However, the discussion between the two spread after the ‘combatant’ accepted the challenge of facing Allison Pastor the following week, who denied having challenged her.

The Tsar accused Johanna San Miguel for making fun of his way of speaking

After the confrontation between the Guerreros México and Esto es guerra, various controversies were generated. One of them was what was said by Carlos Alberto Aguilar “El zar”, who was in charge of announcing and criticizing the attitude of Johanna San Miguel.

“Johanna insistently made fun of the way they talk about us and that did seem offensive to me to have that kind of aptitude. Johanna’s mockery of the way we Mexicans speak repeatedly, that is disrespectful, “he said.