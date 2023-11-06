He went all out. Ducelia Echevarría is in the eye of the storm after her public confrontation with Mariana Ramírez del Villar and Peter Fajardo following the harsh criticism she made of ‘This is war’. However, the blonde model continues to cause controversy with her statements and now decided to speak out about the romance between Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi, after knowing that they will have to stay away for a year due to the work of the new miss Grand 2023 .

What did Ducelia Echevarría say about the relationship between Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster?

Ducelia Echevarria congratulated the achievement achieved by Luciana Fuster in the international beauty pageant Miss Grand International 2023 and he did not hesitate to highlight how much his victory means for the country.

“I congratulate her and I am very happy about Luciana’s success, she has taken a huge leap and represents us as Peruvian. I have lived with her the moments of indecision when she was tempted to the contest, but in the end she made the right decision,” commented the host of ‘turn on‘ to Trome.

Although Ducelia has the best concept of Patricio Parodifeels that a year-long long-distance relationship with Luciana Fuster would not work properly, since she had a similar experience in the past.

“Patricio is an affectionate, loving boy, he likes to spend time with his family, he doesn’t go out to parties, he is a good boy. But a long-distance relationship is always unlikely, I have experienced it and unfortunately they don’t work. The best thing is for him to continue the footsteps of Hugo García, who left reality and grew up. He is a well-known influencer and can work alongside Luciana, or start a business and take care of their relationship; because Luciana will be living in Asia for a year“, revealed the former member of ‘This is war’.

