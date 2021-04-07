Ducelia Echevarría and Domingo Salas ended their love affair after two years together. The reality girl confirmed the news during an interview for En boca de todos.

He said that the businessman traveled to Miami, USA, which is why she spent the Easter holiday only with her daughter. Those days served him to reflect on the decisions he has made in his life.

“Now I am calm, I am with my baby. Easter has helped me reflect to think about the things I want and the things I don’t want. It has helped me to make some decisions ”, declared the competitor.

“He has had his things, I imagine him to go there (Miami). But I prefer to keep my personal life to myself, “he added. Ducelia Echevarría.

In reporting the news, drivers Ricardo Rondón and Tula Rodríguez They expressed their concern and wished that the reality girl’s separation was about a distancing.

“What happened. He was seen as such a gentleman, and he took care of Ducelia’s daughter, hopefully it is just a discrepancy, ”commented presenter Tula Rodríguez.

However, this is not the first time they have parted ways. In November 2020, both were involved in a similar situation. In July of that same year, Ducelia Echevarría and Domingo Salas announced that they had marriage plans.

