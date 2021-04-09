Ducelia Echevarría spoke again about her separation from Domingo Salas. In conversations with América Espectáculos, this Friday the 9th, the member of This is war spoke about the reasons for this breakup.

The warrior explained that it was a decision that they both accepted and ruled out some kind of infidelity by you or your ex-partner.

“ It was a healthy decision for both parties. . This has not been because there were third parties from me or from him, they are not speculating any of that. At first everything is beautiful, then we get to know the characters, the way of being. He is very good, he knows that I am grateful to him for everything, “said the reality show competitor.

Ducelia Echevarría appreciates messages from her fans

In her talk with the entertainment program, Ducelia Echevarría took the opportunity to thank her fans for showing their affection at this time.

“I want to thank the public that has been supporting me in all these days and moments that have been difficult for me because making a decision and getting out of your comfort zone is a bit difficult, it is a decision for the brave,” he said.

In the same way, she commented that, if at any time she has another relationship, she would prefer not to make it public. “Sometimes many of you who are there on the screen do not know what is going on in here in our hearts and in our minds. Now I can be strong in front of you, but inside maybe I am not, “added the model.

