Ampay! Television host Ducelia Echevarría surprised her thousands of followers by appearing in the latest preview of 'Magaly TV, La Firme'. In the images released today, February 19, you can see the blonde model kissing an unknown man in a car. The couple shares shortly before in what appears to be a restaurant, where they appear very united and affectionate. However, things became complicated after it became public that he would have a partner and a family, according to what was said in the report on the 'Magpie' entertainment program.

What happened to Ducelia Echevarría?

The former member of 'This is war', Ducelia Echevarría, is the most recent protagonist of one of the ampays of Magaly Medina. In one of the previews for today's broadcast, February 19, the blonde influencer is seen in a car with an unknown man who would be her partner. The problem is that he would have a partner to whom he would be unfaithful with the model.

In the controversial snapshots they were captured kissing and behaving very affectionately inside a truck. “Today on 'Magaly TV, La Firme', Ducelia Echevarría shows off with a 'mature' heartthrob. They kiss, they caress each other, but at the end of the day the 'heartthrob' goes home with his family,” said the advance broadcast on ATV's social networks.

And, according to what was said in 'Magaly TV, La Firme', the unknown man who appears in the images with Ducelia would be engaged and have a family. Despite this, he would have publicly shown off with the model. However, the identity of the stranger she shared with Echevarría has not yet been revealed. Viewers expect Magaly Medina to tell all the details in her show program on channel 9.

On the other hand, until the closing of this note, Ducelia Echevarría had not commented on the alleged infidelity scandal in which she would have been involved and would be waiting for the issuance of the ampay to give a statement. It is important to emphasize that the images will be broadcast today at 9:45 pm on the ATV signal.

How old is Ducelia Echevarría?

Ducelía EchevarríaHe was born on July 28, 1993, making him currently 29 years old. She worked as a reality girl on shows like 'Combate' and 'Esto es guerra' for several years, where she gained a large number of followers, in addition to gaining the affection of the public. However, she recently debuted as a host on Panamericana Televisión's morning show called 'Préndete'.

In the images broadcast by 'Magaly TV, La Firme' they refer to the fact that the model's supposed partner would be older than her, but they did not say his age.

