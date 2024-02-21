In an unexpected turn within the Peruvian entertainment scene, Ducelia Echevarria, a well-known figure in the media, became the center of attention after being caught in a compromising situation with a married man. The dissemination of the images caused a wave of criticism towards the model, who decided to face the situation publicly. In a segment of a live program, Echevarría could not contain his tears when referring to the incident, extending a heartfelt apology to the wife of the businessman involved.

DuceliaBetween sobs, she claimed to not be perfect and expressed her deep regret for the pain caused.

What happened to Ducelia Echevarría?

The incident that has placed Ducelia Echevarria under public scrutiny occurred last Saturday night, when cameras from the popular entertainment program 'Magaly TV, la firma' captured the model in an affectionate attitude with a well-known businessman in the media, despite the fact that the latter is in a marriage. . The video, quickly spread on social networks and the media, unleashed a series of speculations and criticisms of Echevarría's conduct.

Who is the man with whom Ducelia was supported?

The man in question is a renowned businessman in the entertainment sector, who until now has preferred to stay away from public statements regarding the incident. Married and father of a family, his name is George Jaico Uribe and, according to the entertainment program hosted by Magaly, Uribe serves as a supplier to the State, specifically he is linked to the Municipality of Ventanilla, an entity with which he signed contracts for the sum of 24,000 soles.

Why did Ducelia Echevarría cry?

The appearance of Ducelia Echevarria on television revealed a vulnerable side of the model and presenter. Through her tears, Echevarría emphasized the mistakes that she, like any person, is susceptible to making.

“With all my heart to the lady and the family who have been affectedI apologize for all the images that have appeared. I am not perfect, I take responsibility and I will not do it again”, he stated. The model also apologized to the businessman's family. “I want to close this stage“I was never linked to these issues and it affects me a lot,” she said and concluded: “I'm not perfect, I make mistakes”.