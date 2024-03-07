Ducelia Echevarria confirmed for the first time that he used anabolic drugs and that his voice was damaged as a result of the consumption of these substances. The TV presenter burst into tears on 'La equina del VAR', a program hosted by sports journalist Omar Ruiz de Somocurcio, when confessing why she has that timbre of her voice. Below, we tell you all the details of the terrible experience that the former member of 'This is war' went through and how the use of products almost harmed her daughter.

Did Ducelia Echevarría cry when she revealed that anabolics changed her voice?

Ducelia Echevarria He broke down when addressing the topic of anabolics, which he described as a complicated stage in his life. “I have never dealt with that. I was the victim of a very delicate topic that I don't like to talk about, but yes, I had a voice transformation due to the topic of anabolics.… The truth is, it was super uncomfortable for me, but not anymore, I'm over it,” he said at first.

“Despite this, what I have to be grateful for is that my little daughter was born well, in good health. I went through a super complicated time, that's why I don't like to talk about this topic. It was quite difficult, I don't want to say the name of the person that put my person and my health at risk. The only thing I am grateful for is that my girl is healthy,” Echevarría added.

Later, Ducelia said that she felt uncomfortable with a question that another channel asked her about the change in her voice and, for this reason, she was not going to remain silent anymore.

“I don't want to continue evading the subject because they always tell me… Nobody knows what I've been through, I don't have to tell anyone. I know what I've achieved, what I've done with a lot of effort, bringing my daughter forward. They are She has been there for 8 years and I have supported her alone,” stated the former reality girl.

Why was Ducelia Echevarría in the eye of the storm in recent weeks?

Ducelia Echevarria She was in the eye of the storm in recent weeks after starring in an ampay with a married man named George Jaico Uribe, with whom she was captured showing signs of affection.

Despite the images, Echevarría stated that she was in the stage of getting to know him with the intention of starting something significant and that she was not aware of his marital situation. Furthermore, she expressed that she did not consider it necessary to deeply investigate the personal life of her new love interest.

Where is Ducelia Echevarría from and how old is she?

Ducelia Echevarria He was born on July 28, 1993. So he is 30 years old and is about to turn 31 years old. She is originally from Oxapampa, a province in the Pasco region. The city of Oxapampa is part of the central jungle of Peru and is known for its Austro-German colony, which has influenced the architecture and culture of the region.

