A new confrontation took place in the heated competitions of the reality show This is war. This time, Ducelia Echevarría He complained about the little participation of Yahaira Plasencia in the circuits and considered that it is unfair with respect to his teammates.

“Again I think they are forgetting, excuse me Yahaira I know that you are going through an injury, but I think that Angie is thus being injured and they are making her compete,” questioned the obviously annoyed model.

The production of the program carried out a special sequence and exchanged the participants between the teams, a situation that generated annoyance. This was the case of the popular ‘Queen of Oxapampa’, who demanded equal participation in each court.

“Here there must be equality, if Angie is injured and is competing, you should also compete, only that, nothing more … But, I’m calm, if you can’t compete, just give your duel and that’s it,” he said. .

Yahaira Plasencia was not silent and responded true to his style. “Listen to me, listen to me, listen to me, relax … In the previous game I played little daughter, relax … Right now relax, I’m going to compete even if it’s wrong,” said the interpreter of “And I told him no.”

EEG: Yahaira Plasencia rules out sentimental relationship with Pancho Rodríguez

Singer Yahaira Plasencia responded to the statements that romantically relate her to her reality partner Pancho rodriguez and clarified that there is only one friendship.

“With Pancho (Rodríguez), Diego Zurek and with Facundo (González), with them three I have made a good friendship, we are good friends, I have taken a lot of affection, but I get along super well with all of them. There is absolutely nothing with any of the three, I can’t have friends, I think. With all three, super cool, I like them, but not there anymore, “said the 26-year-old artist.

