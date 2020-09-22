Ducati has launched its 2 Dhansu bikes in India. Ducati has launched Scrambler 1100 Pro and Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro bikes in India. The Ducati Scrambler 110 Pro has an ex-showroom price of Rs 11.95 lakh. At the same time, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Sport has an ex-showroom price of Rs 13.74 lakh. This means that the Sport Pro variant of the bike is Rs 1.79 lakh more expensive than the standard Pro model. This is the second motorcycle line-up brought by the iconic Italian bike company with BS6 compliant engine. Earlier, in August this year, the company introduced the Panigale V2 bike with BS6 engine.Both models of this Ducati bike have round and retro looking. The bike gets full-LED headlamps, instrument clusters and dual exhausts on the side set. However, both models have different styling that separates the two from each other. The Scrambler 1100 Pro bike is coming in Ocean Drive color. At the same time, the Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro bike is coming in matte black paint. The Sport Pro bike comes in lower handlebars with bar-end mirrors.

Also read- 3 most sunny hatchback cars with diesel engine, learn complete details



The starting price of the bike is Rs 11.95 lakhs

Also read- Honda’s new powerful scooter coming, learn its details

1,100cc L-twin two-valve engine in the bike



The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro bikes have a 1,100cc L-twin two-valve engine. The Scrambler 1100 Pro bike has a 15 liter steel tank, which is combined with the new comfortable seat of the bike. This ensures that the entire ride gets complete comfort as well. The motorcycle engine generates a maximum power of 86hp at 7500 rpm and a maximum torque of 88.4Nm at 4,750rpm. The bike has a 6-speed gearbox.

Rider comfort has been given full attention

Also read- Tata’s premium car becomes 40 thousand cheaper, learn new price

The Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro bike has top-spec Ohlins suspension on both ends. At the same time, the Scrambler 1100 Pro has 43mm Marzochhi forks in the front and Kayaba-sourced monoshock in the rear. The bikes get ride-by-wire throttle, three riding modes, Bosch cornering ABS and Dutta traction control (DTC).