World premiere for the XDiavel Nera, protagonist of the event that took place in Milan, inside the Poltrona Frau Flagship Store. Born from the collaboration between Ducati and Poltrona Frau’s Interiors in Motion Business Unit, XDiavel Nera is a motorcycle that is unique in character and aesthetics. The event opened with a round table entitled “The essence of Made in Italy: Design, Technology and Craftsmanship”in which they participated Claudio DomenicaliDucati CEO, e Andrea FerraresiDirector of the Ducati Style Center, together with Nicola CoropulisChief Executive Officer Poltrona Frau e Giovanni MaioloDirector of the Interiors In Motion Business Unit Poltrona Frau.

During the meeting, the spokespersons of the two Italian excellences were able to share and tell the story union of values which gave birth to the fascinating Black XDiavel: passion for design, use of cutting-edge technologies, aptitude for innovation and artisan tradition. The round table was introduced by Stefania Lazzaroni, General Director of the Altagamma Foundationthe association that brings together the companies of the high Italian cultural and creative industry, recognized as authentic ambassadors of Italian style in the world. Both Ducati and Poltrona Frau are part of Altagamma, and it was during one of the Foundation’s meetings that the spark that gave birth to the collaboration between the two companies was triggered. XDiavel Black is a numbered edition motorcycle e limited to 500 pieces. It is aesthetically characterized by its elegant “Black on Black” livery and for the special saddle made of Pelle Frau leather: a soft natural leather saddled by hand, the result of years of research by Poltrona Frau. The saddle is available in five different colors (Red Siam, Steel Blue, Cemento, India and Selva) and is customized with a series of “X” engraved through a sophisticated laser process, which recall the name of the bike.

Ducati XDiavel it is a motorcycle with a strong personality that focuses on individualization. In this project, the possibility of customization is expressed through the choice of the preferred color for the saddle, to which are added a wider comfort saddle and a backrest, also in Pelle Frau leather, suitable for traveling in two without sacrificing style. The 500 Ducatisti enthusiasts who order XDiavel Nera will also receive an exclusive key ring and document holder made of Pelle Frau leather. in color matched to the one chosen for the saddle. In addition, owners of Black XDiavel can order the dedicated jet helmet which incorporates the “Black on Black” livery of the bike. The XDiavel Nera is already available in Ducati dealershipscompleting a range that also includes the essential XDiavel Dark and the sporty XDiavel S.