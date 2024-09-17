The season of novelties from the Borgo Panigale motor company is back. After the summer break, the Ducati World Premiere 2025which in the wake of the enthusiasm for the debut of the new Panigale V4 unveiled as a world preview at World Ducati Week, is preparing for a rich schedule of previews of the new models.

Appointments with Ducati news

The next one September 19th will in fact resume the series of events with which the Borgo Panigale company has been presenting its new products for the following season for years.. A real journey that will take all enthusiasts on a journey that will wind from circuits to cities, passing through dirt roads and mountain roads. The first appointment will allow motorcyclists from all over the world to discover new horizons, riding one of the most iconic models of the Borgo Panigale company. The series will continue with many new features until December 5, and other new, exciting Ducati models will then be revealed during 2025. Below is the calendar of the next episodes of the Ducati World Première 2025:

September 19 – Expand Your Limits

October 7 – You can wear black at any time

October 17 – Celebratory Beauty

November 5 – Extended Experience

December 5th – Unlock Everyday Adventure