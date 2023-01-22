In recent days, we do not know whether by distraction or by choice, the Ducati found itself ‘spoiling’ some curious news for the 2023 season via the site and its social platforms. The first and most important is the number that will be used by world champion Pecco Bagnaia this year: on the site team official is in fact appeared a #1 which seems rather indicative of what was the choice of the centaur of Chivasso. But another detail emerged from Twitter, this time linked to the area of sponsorships. In fact, we sense a new partnership signed by the Borgo Panigale house with the well-known energy drink brand Monster Energy.

What makes this bond special is the fact that the new purchase of the official Ducati team, Aeneas Bastianiniwas linked until last year – as a personal sponsorship – to the giant Red Bull. The Austrian company is obviously a direct competitor of the US one and the two brands cannot appear side by side. The ‘Beast’ will therefore have to separate from the Salzburg brand, which has accompanied him throughout his career. This is a detail that could intrigue fans of liveries and helmet designs. Inevitably, in fact, the chromatic impact of Bastianini’s new helmet will be different from the past given the change of sponsor to which the Rimini centaur was forced.