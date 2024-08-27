Pablo Nieto’s opinion

“I have never seen such a marked difference between two bikes from the same manufacturer from one season to the next. I hope that this year Dall’Igna goes on holiday so that the GP24 that I will have in 2025 will not be so far from the GP25”. As Alex Marquez after the Silverstone weekend he certified from his point of view the superiority of the GP24s compared to the GP23s. In 2023 Alex Marquez with the GP22 had won the Sprint in Great Britain, but in 2024 it seems impossible to win with the 2023 bikes.

The VR46 team knows something about it. Pablo Nieto. The structure that in 2025 will have a factory GP25 entrusted to Fabio Di Giannantonio this season is not managing to replicate the victories that Marco Bezzecchi achieved on several occasions a year ago. Interviewed by DAZN The VR46 team manager explained why, from his point of view, the GP24 is superior to the GP23: “The GP24 is a much simpler and smoother bike. On the GP23 the peak power of the engine is much more aggressive. And this makes the bike ride much worse”Nieto explained.

Already at the end of 2023 Bagnaia and Dall’Igna had anticipated that the GP24 would have a significant step in terms of engine and chassis compared to the GP23 and so it was. Also Jorge Lorenzo at the beginning of the season he had underlined that there are years in which the new bike is not so far in terms of performance from the previous one, while in other seasons it happens that the gap is more evident. “Unfortunately for Marquez the GP24 is definitely better than the GP23”said the Majorcan five-time world champion in the MotoGP.