The news had been in the air for a while, but today the official confirmation arrives: Ducati and VR46 will be together in MotoGP starting from 2022. The agreement was signed last week at the Sachsenring and provides that the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale will supply the prototypes with which the VR46 riders will race for the next three years, while the one signed with Dorna for participation in the premier class has a five-year duration.

The team, which will have Aramco, the Saudi oil company as its main sponsor, has yet to announce the pilots. But the most delicious news in the press release that made the announcement official is precisely that Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud did not hide that he would like to see Valentino Rossi riding one of the team’s two Desmosedici GPs. An unexpected turning point, given that everyone assumed that the VR46 duo would be formed by the confirmed Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi, ready to make his Moto2 debut.

“It would be fantastic for me that Valentino Rossi could compete in the next few years as a driver of our Aramco Racing Team VR46 together with his brother Luca Marini who already this year competes with the sponsorship of our brands KSA New Cities, MAIC Technologies, TANAL Entertainment Sport & Media” , said the Prince.

Market gossip aside, today we have to celebrate an important day in the history of VR46 and to do so was Alessio “Uccio” Salucci: “We are happy to announce that in 2022 we will race in MotoGP with a team of two colored riders of VR46. A journey that began a little over eight years ago with the birth of the VR46 Riders Academy, a beautiful adventure shared with Sky, a long, demanding journey, but full of satisfactions and that makes us very proud. This milestone has a real meaning. singular, but it is not a point of arrival “.

“Year after year, since 2013, we have grown, we have managed to write beautiful pages of our sport between Moto3 and Moto2 and we have crossed our path with many young talents of Italian motorcycling that we have had the privilege of being able to support in their path of growth and that we will continue to support from the lower classes up to MotoGP. A key moment in our history that would not have been possible without Carmelo Ezpeleta who has always believed in this project and to Ducati for the trust he has placed in us for the future. “

Ducati thus arrives to field eight bikes on the starting grid for 2022, also considering the Gresini team, which will see Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio on the track, the latter already announced last week. The six Desmosedici GPs already confirmed are therefore joined by the two of the VR46 team, whose line-up is expected to be officially confirmed. Gigi Dall’Igna, general manager of the Borgo Panigale racing department, is also very happy.

“We are very pleased to have reached this agreement with VR46 for the next three years. Their Academy has always worked seriously and with great professionalism, giving many riders the opportunity to gain experience in Moto2 and Moto3, and today they can be proud to have brought three very talented young riders to MotoGP. VR46 has also shown that he knows how to manage his Team in Moto3 and Moto2 with competence and success and therefore we will strive to provide maximum technical support to their new team in MotoGP, convinced to have found in VR46 is an ambitious and motivated partner like us, with the common goal of achieving great results together “, said Dall’Igna.

It could not be otherwise for Carmelo Ezpeleta, who now has the certainty that Valentino Rossi will remain in the paddock even when he hangs up his helmet: “Having the pleasure of welcoming Team VR46 in the MotoGP category in 2022 is exciting for both fans of all over the world both for the MotoGP paddock who have followed Valentino Rossi’s incredible career and the growth of the VR46 Riders Academy from the beginning. Valentino is and will continue to be a very important part of the FIM MotoGP World Championship and now, with the his team arriving in the MotoGP class, his extraordinary legacy will continue to inspire new generations of riders and fans. We welcome them to the Premier Class and look forward to many great results in the future. “

“TANAL Entertainment Sport & Media and Aramco in the next few days will announce from Saudi Arabia a collaboration in international motorsport projects and the details of the project with VR46 in the MotoGP and Moto2 world championships with the hope of being able to further extend their presence in the world championship which represents one fantastic show to train young Saudi champions in the near future “, he concluded.