Ducati celebrates the conquest of the MotoGP and WorldSBK championship titles with the creation of two special series of Panigale V4s inspired by the Desmosedici GP22 and the Panigale V4 R of World Champions Francesco Bagnaia and Álvaro Bautista. The celebratory bikes were presented during the press conference that anticipates “Campioni in Piazza”, the event 2 with which Ducati celebrates together with … Continue reading
#Ducati #Panigale #V4s #limited #series #titles #Bagnaia #Bautista
The 5 best Uruguayan soccer players in the history of Liga MX
Throughout the history of Mexican soccer, various Uruguayan players have paraded. Some passed with more pain than glory, however, others...
Leave a Reply