Ducati celebrates the conquest of the MotoGP and WorldSBK championship titles with the creation of two special series of Panigale V4s inspired by the Desmosedici GP22 and the Panigale V4 R of World Champions Francesco Bagnaia and Álvaro Bautista. The celebratory bikes were presented during the press conference that anticipates “Campioni in Piazza”, the event 2 with which Ducati celebrates together with … Continue reading

#Ducati #Panigale #V4s #limited #series #titles #Bagnaia #Bautista