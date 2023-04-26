Unfair competition

Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing, believes that the fact that Ducati has eight bikes on the MotoGP starting grid is an anomaly that distorts the championship since the Borgo Panigale manufacturer it can collect an incomparable amount of data for other manufacturers at the start, which have a maximum of four prototypes, half as many as the Desmosedici. Furthermore, the great competitiveness of the Ducatis often transforms the races into a ‘Ducati Trophy’ in which the other manufacturers are mere extras.

Fabio Quartararo, for example, underlined that the official Ducati team can work in synergy with the Pramac satellite team, for example by dividing up the work on the fairings used during the race weekends, a luxury that El Diablo cannot afford since the Yamaha only has two M1s at the start in MotoGP starting from this season and also with a view to 2024, the situation does not seem destined to change.

Dall’Igna is not there

Luigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, responded in kind to Massimo Rivola’s clarifications. “There is nothing unfair – said Dall’Igna when interviewed by the newspaper speedweek. com – the regulation provides that the organizer pays 3 million euros to the manufacturers if they provide a customer team, but already from a possible second customer team onwards there are no other subsidies. If a private customer team wants to use Ducati bikes, it does so because our bikes are better than others. If Aprilia wants to have more bikes on the grid, it can make an effort to convince more teams. Each MotoGP team is free to decide for itself and freely on the choice of material to have at its disposal”.

The performance guaranteed by the Ducatis is obviously tempting even if the costs are not cheap: “Leasing costs at Ducati are quite high. It’s not like we give bikes away – added Dall’Igna – and we have never asked about changes to the regulations, I study them and move within the limits of what is allowed. The regulation says that Ducati can have eight bikes on the grid if it wants. We are working to maintain the current situation for next year. Because this situation is positive for us in terms of revenues and sporting prospects. Bastianini, for example, was in the Gresini customer team last year and now rides alongside Pecco in the Ducati Lenovo. So from a sporting point of view it is very important to supply and look after some customer teams. The regulations are the same for everyone. Honda has also had many customer teams in the past, nobody complained. KTM or Aprilia can decide to copy our strategy if they want”.